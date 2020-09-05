Blue lights shine over NYC as 'Tribute in Light' preparations are underway

Video and photos on Friday night showed the twin blue beams lighting up the New York City skyline.
The Tribute in Light, which was almost canceled this year, shines over NYC tonight in a test run, a week before the 19th anniversary of 9/11. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/dONQqQZhUL— Rolando Pujol (@RolandoPujol) September 5, 2020
Testing of the ceremony is a welcome sight for New Yorkers after the yearly memorial was almost cancelled in August due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 9/11 Memorial and Museum originally announced that the lights would not shine this year.
"This incredibly difficult decision was reached in consultation with our partners after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required to produce the annual Tribute in Light," officials wrote.
But support for the event was quickly rallied.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that New York State would provide the support needed to set up the art installation.
NYS will provide health personnel & supervision so that @Sept11Memorial can mount the Tribute in Light safely.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 15, 2020
I am glad that we can continue this powerful tribute to those we lost on 9/11 and to the heroism of all New Yorkers.
We will #NeverForget.
"This year it is especially important that we all appreciate and commemorate 9/11, the lives lost, and the heroism displayed as New Yorkers are once again called upon to face a common enemy. I understand the Museum's concern for health and safety, and appreciate their reconsideration. The state will provide health personnel to supervise to make sure the event is held safely while at the same time properly honoring 9/11. We will never forget," Cuomo said in a statement.
