Society

Blue lights shine over NYC as 'Tribute in Light' preparations are underway

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Preparations are underway for the Tribute in Light ceremony set to take place on the anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

Video and photos on Friday night showed the twin blue beams lighting up the New York City skyline.


Testing of the ceremony is a welcome sight for New Yorkers after the yearly memorial was almost cancelled in August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED | 9/11 tribute lights won't shine this year in NYC due to COVID-19 concerns

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum originally announced that the lights would not shine this year.

"This incredibly difficult decision was reached in consultation with our partners after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required to produce the annual Tribute in Light," officials wrote.

But support for the event was quickly rallied.
EMBED More News Videos

The Tribute in Light will take place after all, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York State will provide the support needed to set up the art installation.



New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that New York State would provide the support needed to set up the art installation.



"This year it is especially important that we all appreciate and commemorate 9/11, the lives lost, and the heroism displayed as New Yorkers are once again called upon to face a common enemy. I understand the Museum's concern for health and safety, and appreciate their reconsideration. The state will provide health personnel to supervise to make sure the event is held safely while at the same time properly honoring 9/11. We will never forget," Cuomo said in a statement.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylower manhattannew york citymanhattanseptember 11abc7ny instagramterrorismseptember 11thseptember11911 memorial museum
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clash of protest groups in NYC creates 2 narratives
NYPD identifies owner of car that drove through BLM protesters
Arrest made in horrific attack that left woman in coma
COVID News: Priests, staff member test positive at 2 NY churches
Trump denies calling US war dead 'losers,' 'suckers'
Here's what students who ride the bus to school can expect
NY teacher retirements jump 121% in August amid pandemic
Show More
ABC7 Unite: Toy store combines fun and education for kids
'Magic bus' brings sensory therapy to children with special needs
Neighborhood Eats: Classic NY diner dishes with a twist at Golden Diner
4,000 students return for in-person learning in one NJ school district
AccuWeather: Bright and beautiful
More TOP STORIES News