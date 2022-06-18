Empire State Building ranked #1 attraction in the U.S. by Tripadvisor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10814081" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The 'March of Dads' was held Father'sDay morning in Brooklyn offering fathers, particularly those of color, an opportunity to bond and build a community.

NEW YORK CITY -- This week, Tripadvisor unveiled its "Best of the Best Things to Do" in 11 categories, including the top world and US attractions, amusement parks and best overall experiences.The Big Apple has an impressive three spots. The top 10 US attractions are:1. Empire State Building: New York City2. Garden of the Gods: Colorado Springs, Colorado3. Central Park: New York City4. Iolani Palace: Honolulu5. Biltmore: Asheville, North Carolina6. The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum: New York City7. Arches National Park: Moab, Utah8. The National WWII Museum: New Orleans9. Taliesin Preservation: Spring Green, Wisconsin10. Stetson Mansion: DeLand, FloridaThe Empire State Building, which quickly achieved iconic status after it was opened in 1931, features breathtaking views of Manhattan and beyond from observatories on its 86th and 102nd floors.----------