Empire State Building ranked #1 attraction in the U.S. by Tripadvisor

Top 10 US attractions
The Big Apple has an impressive three spots. The top 10 US attractions are:
1. Empire State Building: New York City
2. Garden of the Gods: Colorado Springs, Colorado
3. Central Park: New York City
4. Iolani Palace: Honolulu
5. Biltmore: Asheville, North Carolina
6. The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum: New York City
7. Arches National Park: Moab, Utah
8. The National WWII Museum: New Orleans
9. Taliesin Preservation: Spring Green, Wisconsin
10. Stetson Mansion: DeLand, Florida
The Empire State Building, which quickly achieved iconic status after it was opened in 1931, features breathtaking views of Manhattan and beyond from observatories on its 86th and 102nd floors.
