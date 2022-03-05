murder

Man convicted of triple murder of college student and two children in Newark, New Jersey

Man convicted of 2016 triple murder of college student and two children

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man has been found guilty in the horrific murders of a woman and two children in Newark, in 2016.

Jeremy Arrington went on the killing spree because of a comment on Facebook.



After a 10-day trial, Arrington was convicted on a slew of charges including three counts of murder.

Prosecutors say he stabbed a 7-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother to death, and then fatally shot 23-year-old Syasia McBurroughs after breaking into their apartment, tying them up, and torturing them.

A 29-year-old woman and 13-year-old twins survived because a girl with autism who was with them escaped the home and called for help.

Arrington will be sentenced on April 8th.

