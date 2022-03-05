Man convicted of triple murder of college student and two children in Newark, New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11616016" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The man accused of attacking a woman with human feces inside a Bronx subway station has been released from prison again after he was rearrested in connection with an anti-Semitic attack in September.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man has been found guilty in the horrific murders of a woman and two children in Newark, in 2016.Jeremy Arrington went on the killing spree because of a comment on Facebook.After a 10-day trial, Arrington was convicted on a slew of charges including three counts of murder.Prosecutors say he stabbed a 7-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother to death, and then fatally shot 23-year-old Syasia McBurroughs after breaking into their apartment, tying them up, and torturing them.A 29-year-old woman and 13-year-old twins survived because a girl with autism who was with them escaped the home and called for help.Arrington will be sentenced on April 8th.----------