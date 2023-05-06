Three shot, including 15-month-old baby, in Monticello shooting

MONTICELLO, New York (WABC) -- Three people, including a 15-month-old baby, were wounded after a shooting occurred Friday night inside a Sullivan County home.

It happened at 15 Holmes Street in the village of Monticello, where police responded to shots fired inside the residence at around 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found three victims with gunshot wounds.

The victims were a 27-year-old male, a 20-year-old female and a 15-month-old baby.

Monticello Police believe that the woman is the toddler's mother.

The 15-month-old was flown to the Westchester Medical Center and is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

The other victims were both transported Garnet Orange Medical Center, where the 27-year-old is listed in stable condition and the 20-year was treated and released.

Investigation of the scene showed that multiple rounds appeared to have been intentionally fired from outside and into the residence.

There is no word on a suspect or motive behind the shooting.

State Police is currently working with Monticello Police in the investigation.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.