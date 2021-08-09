Fred remains tropical depression as Grace forms in Atlantic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10941136" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Earth's climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a dangerous level of warming.

Tropical Depression Fred remains very poorly organized and is centered near northwestern Cuba. The center is ill-defined and Fred looks more like a trough of low pressure at this point than a tropical depression.Fred is expected to eventually make a turn to the north this weekend, eventually making landfall in the western Florida Peninsula on Monday.Locally heavy rain will continue across western Cuba today with additional rainfall of 1-2 inches. Total rainfall of 4-8 inches and an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 12 inches in the hardest-hit areas can lead to mudslides, flash flooding and road closures.Bands of heavy rain will spread northward across Florida this weekend and into the southeastern United States early next week. Rain amounts of 1-2 inches can fall in many areas, with a corridor of 2-4 inches near Fred's path.As much as 4-8 inches and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches can fall near and just east of landfall, as well as in the southern Appalachians.As far as wind is concerned, gusts of 30-40 mph will be possible today across northern and western Cuba, which should cause little impact. As Fred tracks through the eastern Gulf of Mexico, bands of squally showers and thunderstorms can bring 40- to 50-mph wind gusts across the southern and western Florida Peninsula and Panhandle.Locally stronger wind gusts of 60-70 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 80 mph are possible near and to the east of where Fred makes landfall on Monday.The strong winds can lead to localized tree damage and power outages. Once inland the threat for damaging winds will rapidly diminish.Also, Tropical Depression Seven has strengthened into Tropical Storm Grace to the east of the Leeward Islands. Grace continues to race westward and will cross the Leeward Islands later today and tonight, followed by Puerto Rico on Sunday and Hispaniola Monday and Monday night.On this track, Grace can bring 40- to 50-mph wind gusts across the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 60 mph. Winds of this magnitude can lead to isolated power outages, especially across Puerto Rico where the power grid is very fragile.Due to land interactions with Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, Grace may lose wind intensity and become a tropical depression after it crosses these islands. Depending on how close Grace tracks to Cuba, it may remain a tropical depression or restrengthen back into a tropical storm late next week.Also, unfavorable wind shear can also impede strengthening later next week as the system moves towards the Gulf of Mexico. These factors point towards Grace remaining on the weaker side.As far as rainfall, most rainfall totals along the path of the storm will reach 2-4 inches, but there is also an area in the eastern Dominican Republic that will have 4-8 inches of rain.Finally, the tropical wave that is crossing the Cabo Verde is unlikely to develop into a more organized tropical system as it tracks west into the central Atlantic. Another tropical wave can emerge off the African coast later next week.----------