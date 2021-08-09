Weather

Grace threatens quake-stricken Haiti, Fred reforms into tropical storm

Forecasters said Saturday that both systems are expected to bring heavy rain and flooding
EMBED <>More Videos

Grace threatens quake-stricken Haiti, Fred reforms into tropical storm

The remnants of Fred redeveloped into a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday as earthquake-stricken Haiti braced for impacts from Tropical Storm Grace.

Fred was forecast to move across the Gulf before reaching the coast Monday night or Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Forecasters said people from Alabama to the central Florida Panhandle should monitor the system's progress.

A tropical storm watch was issued from the Alabama/Florida border to Ochlockonee, Florida. The system's maximum sustained winds increased to 40 mph (65 kph) Sunday morning.

Anticipating Fred, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the state's Panhandle region. And Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement Saturday saying her administration was monitoring the weather and "will be ready to act from the state level if needed."

Fred's remnants were located early Sunday about 450 miles (725 kilometers) south-southeast of Pensacola, Florida, and moving north-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

Fred had been downgraded to a tropical wave on Saturday. Tropical waves can contain winds and heavy rain, but do not circulate around a center point or an "eye" like a tropical storm or hurricane.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Grace was 150 miles (245 kilometers) southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico on Sunday morning. Forecasters said heavy rainfall from the system would fall over parts of the Lesser and Greater Antilles over the next few days.

Grace had maximum sustained winds around 40 mph (65 kph). The storm was moving west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph).

Both Grace and Fred, regardless of their storm status, posed a heavy rain and flood threat, forecasters said.

It's of particular concern in Haiti, where recovery efforts from Saturday's devastating earthquake are ongoing.

MORE: Powerful quake adds to Haiti's misery, killing at least 304
EMBED More News Videos

The Haitian American community of Flatbush, Brooklyn awaited word from Haiti following a powerful and deadly earthquake.



Rainfall totals around 3 to 6 inches (7.5 to 15 centimeters) were forecast from Grace for the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, through Tuesday.

Fred was forecast to bring 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) to the Big Bend of Florida and the Panhandle from Sunday night into Tuesday.

A tropical storm earlier in the week, Fred had weakened to a depression by its spin over Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power to some 400,000 customers and caused flooding that forced officials to shut part of the country's aqueduct system, interrupting water service for hundreds of thousands of people. Local officials reported hundreds of people were evacuated and some buildings were damaged.

RELATED | Earth warming likely to pass limit set by international leaders
EMBED More News Videos

Earth's climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a dangerous level of warming.



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertropical stormtropical weatherweatherstormhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Powerful quake adds to Haiti's misery, killing at least 304
Haiti earthquake sparks support from local lawmakers
AccuWeather: Cooler and comfortable
Taliban enter Kabul, await 'peaceful transfer' of power
Dozens hospitalized after rollover crash in Upstate New York
NYPD Detective dies of COVID
15 people killed or wounded in 11 shootings across NYC on Friday
Show More
NJ COVID Update: Booster shots now available for some residents
High heat: Spain clocks prelim record temp of 116.96
NY reviewing guidance on COVID booster shots
1 person injured in fire that destroyed home in Queens
CVS, Walgreens offering 3rd COVID dose for immunocompromised
More TOP STORIES News