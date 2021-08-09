Grace threatens Haiti amid earthquake cleanup as Fred slowly organizes

Maximum-sustained winds increased to 40 mph early on Sunday morning, so once a center develops Fred should once again gain tropical storm status.
While Fred can continue to strengthen up until landfall, is seems unlikely that it will be able to reach hurricane intensity.
As Fred nears the Gulf Coast, rain will increase later tonight and on Monday across the Florida Panhandle, then across the interior of the Southeast on Tuesday as Fred moves inland.
Localized flooding will be a concern across the Southeast as this heavy rain crosses the area.
Rain amounts of 1-2 inches can fall in many areas across the Southeast and northward into parts of West Virginia and Virginia, with a corridor of 2-4 inches near Fred's path from the Florida Panhandle and into the central Appalachians.
As much as 4-8 inches and an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 12 inches can fall near and just east of landfall as well as in the southern Appalachians.
This rain can lead to localized flooding and travel disruptions.
As Fred nears the Florida Panhandle late tonight and into Monday, wind gusts of 40-60 mph will occur, mostly in coastal and western portions of the Panhandle.
Wind gusts of 40-50 mph may extend into far southern Alabama, though winds should rapidly diminish as Fred moves inland.
An AccuWeather Local StormMax wind gust of 70 mph is possible near and to the east of where Fred makes landfall on Monday.
The strong winds can lead to localized tree damage and power outages.
Due to the heavy rain and flooding, Fred will be a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes in the United States.
In the Caribbean, Tropical Storm Grace continues to quickly track to the west-northwest.
Rain and gusty winds will wind down across the Lesser Antilles and spread across Puerto Rico into Sunday night, followed by Hispaniola Sunday night and Monday.
The track of the storm through the Greater Antilles will determine how strong it may become.
A track across Hispaniola and Cuba will inhibit strengthening, while a track over water can lead to intensification.
It remains possible that interactions with land and moderate wind shear will not only inhibit development, but could cause Grace to lose wind intensity and fall below tropical storm intensity before reaching the Gulf of Mexico.
Regardless of the track, heavy rain and gusty winds can lead to flooding as well as downed trees and power lines across the northern Caribbean.
Most rainfall totals along the path of the storm will reach 2-4 inches, but there is also an area from Puerto Rico through the Dominican Republic that will have 4-8 inches of rain with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 12 inches.
This can lead to more significant flooding and may bring delays with recovery efforts in Haiti after the devastating earthquake that happened on Saturday.
MORE: Powerful quake adds to Haiti's misery, killing at least 304
As Tropical Storm Grace tracks through the northern Caribbean, wind gusts of 40-50 mph are expected along its path with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 60 mph.
Winds of this magnitude can lead to isolated power outages, especially in areas with a fragile power grid.
It remains possible that interactions with land and moderate wind shear will not only inhibit development, but could cause Grace to lose wind intensity and fall below tropical storm intensity later in the week.
Grace will be a less than one on the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes in the Caribbean.
Elsewhere across the Atlantic basin, an area of low pressure is spinning just to the northeast of Bermuda.
Satellite-derived winds show a low-level circulation associated with this low, so if thunderstorm activity can become more organized it could become a tropical depression or storm through early this week.
Regardless it can bring breezy conditions and downpours to Bermuda through early this week.
Also, a tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands is tracking to the west into the central tropical Atlantic, though development is not expected. Another tropical wave can emerge off the Africa Coast later in the week.
RELATED | Earth warming likely to pass limit set by international leaders
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip