Governor Phil Murphy tours damage caused by Tropical Storm Henri in Middlesex County

By
Gov. Murphy tours damage caused by Henri in New Jersey

HELMETTA, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy toured the widespread damage and flooding in Middlesex County, the hardest area hit by Henri.

Darcie Hall recently renovated her precious home in Helmetta, New Jersey.

Her carpet has been ripped out, half the drywall and insulation are gone and her appliances are shot.

"I'm trying to get the dogs out and as you're going walking past the carpet, it's buckling under your feet," Hall said.

Sunday's flood was so terrible, Governor Murphy came to see for himself.

"It's devastating. We have to figure out a new approach here. We're getting storms more frequently. More intense," Murphy said.

Along Railroad Avenue, neighbors tossed what couldn't be salvaged while the curbside was left bloated with useless appliances.

But even against this bleak back drop, some homeowners are looking on the bright side.

"We're staying positive. I have great neighbors. Helping each other out," Helmetta homeowner Robert Mendez said.

Just two days earlier, John Street was closed off all day due to flooding.

On Tuesday, the street was dry, fixed and reopened. But it will take much longer to restore all the homes and all the loss.

"I'm in the process of drying this all up and getting rid of carpet tomorrow and rebound," Mendez said.

Meanwhile, green grass can be seen again in Tina Kroh's backyard. On Sunday it looked more like a lake.

"I feel sorry for everybody, especially when it rains really hard. Too much, too fast," Kroh said.

Hall has survived four major floods at her house.

"I would love to get my house raised. I love my house," Hall said.

All agree this was by far the worst.


