Gov. Murphy to tour flood-damaged NJ neighborhoods

By and the Eyewitness News team
Murphy to tour flood-damaged NJ town

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Today Governor Phil Murphy is going to tour flood damaged areas in Middlesex County, New Jersey, including Monroe.

In neighboring Helmetta, John Street remained closed early Monday after extensive flooding damaged the area.

Dramatic video from Sunday showed how high those waters rose, flooding cars and homes and forcing families to evacuate.

Severe flooding in Helmetta led to some high-water rescues.



The mayor says first responders rescued about 150 people, with crews going to door-to-door by boat.

And even though this is a flood-prone area, officials were not expecting anything this bad.

Henri made a turn west and just parked itself over central New Jersey, dumping up to nine inches of rain in parts of Middlesex County in a very short period of time.

And even though this is a flood-prone area, officials were not expecting anything this bad.



"I saw the water coming out, I was, like, 'We're going to get inundated with water,'" said one resident. "But I had no idea it would be like this."

"We're trying to keep positive, positive spirit," said the mayor. "We are a small town with a big heart. And the support and generosity that people have shown to us already has been incredible."

The area got drenched, and it was still raining Monday morning. The threat is not over.

There are concerns some of the homes evacuated now have structural damage.

There are concerns some of the homes evacuated now have structural damage.



