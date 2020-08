Isaias track: Tropical storm watch for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

Tropical Storm Watch now extends into the Tri-State area ahead of #Isaias impact on Tuesday. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/LVjZkA8Bj5 — Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) August 2, 2020

Now looking like much of the Tri-State area will receive 2"-4" of rain from "Isaias", beginning late Monday night and continuing through Tuesday night. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/GTcIjNeKxo — Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) August 2, 2020

Here are the peak wind gusts we're expecting as #Isaias moves over the region on Tuesday. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/WfJ0drrsW4 — Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) August 2, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tropical Storm Isaias strengthened while hugging the Florida coast and bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the east coast of the state.AccuWeather expects what's left of Isaias to bring heavy rain and strong wind to the Tri-State on Tuesday and a tropical storm watch has been issued for much of the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut viewing area. The watch area extends along the Jersey Shore to Long Island Sound.At 8:00 p.m., Isaias had winds of 70 mph, just under hurricane strength, centered about 55 Miles East Southeast of Cape Canaveral, FL and about 385 Miles South of Myrtle Beach, SC. Isaias is moving toward the north-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h). A turn toward the north and north-northeast along with an increase in forward speed is anticipated on Monday and Tuesday.On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will pass just to the east of the Florida east coast on Sunday night. The center of Isaias will move offshore of the coast of Georgia and southern South Carolina on Monday, move inland over eastern North Carolina Monday night.Tropical storm warnings and hurricane watches have been extended northward into the Carolinas.The primary threat from Isaias will be the rainfall forecast.Isaias is expected to impact the Tri-State area with torrential rain on Tuesday. AccuWeather says much of the region could get 2 to 4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts. A flash flood watch has been issued for the region. Winds could also be a major factor with gusts reaching 50 mph.Bands of heavy rain from Isaias lashed Florida's east coast Sunday while officials dealing with surging cases of the coronavirus kept a close watch on the weakened tropical storm. Isaias was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm Saturday afternoon, but was still threatening to bring heavy rain and flooding as it crawled just off Florida's Atlantic coast.Upper-level winds took much of the strength out of Isaias, said Stacy Stewart, senior hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center in Miami. The storm also slowed down considerably."We were expecting a hurricane to develop and it didn't," Stewart said Sunday. "It's a tale of two storms. If you live on the west side of the storm, you didn't get much. If you live east of the storm, there's a lot of nasty weather there." Florida is on the west side of Isaias.Authorities closed beaches, parks and virus testing sites, lashing signs to palm trees so they wouldn't blow away. DeSantis said the state is anticipating power outages and asked residents to have a week's supply of water, food and medicine on hand. Officials wrestled with how to prepare shelters where people can seek refuge from the storm if necessary, while also safely social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. Isaias put another burden on communities already hit by other storms and sickness.In Palm Beach County, about 150 people were in shelters, said emergency management spokeswoman Lisa De La Rionda. The county has a voluntary evacuation order for those living in mobile or manufactured homes, or those who feel their home can't withstand winds."We don't anticipate many more evacuations," she said, adding that the evacuees are physically distant from each other and are wearing masks, due to the virus.In Indian River County, north of West Palm Beach, Florida, emergency shelters were clearing out Sunday after Isaias was downgraded to a tropical storm. Officials told TCPalm newspapers that 38 people registered at three schools used as shelters. Those areas now must be cleaned to ensure no traces of the coronavirus remain as teachers and staff report Monday to prepare for the upcoming school year. No one checked in with COVID-19 symptoms. Temperature checks were done at the door, officials said, and isolation rooms were designated in case anyone came in with symptoms.Meanwhile, officials in the Bahamas cleared people out of Abaco island who have been living in temporary structures since Dorian devastated the area, killing at least 70 people. Bahamian officials said they were concerned about a Category 1 storm hitting amid the coronavirus pandemic."The center of COVID-19 now is in Grand Bahama," the island's minister, Sen. Kwasi Thompson, told government-run ZNS Bahamas. "No one wanted to see a situation where we are now facing a hurricane."The Bahamas has reported more than 570 confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 14 deaths. It recently barred travelers from the U.S. following a surge in cases after it reopened to international tourism.Paula Miller, Mercy Corps director for the Bahamas, told The Associated Press that people on the island were still standing in line for gas on Saturday ahead of the storm. The area was still recovering from Dorian, complicating preparations for this one.Isaias has already been destructive in the Caribbean: On Thursday, before it became a hurricane, it uprooted trees, destroyed crops and homes, and caused widespread flooding and small landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.One man died in the Dominican Republic. In Puerto Rico, the National Guard rescued at least 35 people from floodwaters that swept away one woman, whose body was recovered Saturday. Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and churned toward the Florida coast.If you were wondering, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the proper pronunciation is ees-ah-EE-ahs.