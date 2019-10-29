Truck fleeing accident hits and kills pedestrian in Deer Park, Long Island

DEER PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A pickup truck fleeing the scene of an accident hit and killed a man crossing the street on Long Island - and then took off again.

Evidence littered the asphalt on Deer Park Avenue in Deer Park - it took police hours to get through it all.

It all happened in broad daylight. Police say Robert Donohue, 51, was minding his own business crossing the street in a crosswalk with the light. Officials say a dark-colored pickup truck blew through the intersection, mowed him down, and kept on going.

Investigators believe the pickup was fleeing from another crash with a white SUV - its damage plainly visible as police towed it away.

Police are reviewing video from the gas station and other stores on the strip of retail as they try to find the driver who plowed into a human being and left him to die.

