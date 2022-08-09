Man who killed 8 people with truck in New York City terror attack will go to trial in October

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The man accused of killing eight people with a truck in Manhattan will face trial in October.

Federal prosecutors say Sayfullo Saipov carried out the attack five years ago to become a member of ISIS.

Saipov is accused of ramming into the victims on the Hudson River bike path on Halloween in 2017.

Prosecutors say he planned to continue his attack on the Brooklyn Bridge, but police stopped him before he could.

They're seeking the death penalty in the case.

