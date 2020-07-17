President Donald Trump

Poll shows 64% of Americans distrust Trump on COVID-19 as GOP gov speaks out about disapproval

Six in 10 Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll released Friday.

About 60% of Americans responded that they did not approve of how the president handled the crisis, up steeply since the early days of the outbreak. In late March, 51% of those who responded to the national survey, a slight majority, showed approval.

Only 34% said they trust what Trump has to say about COVID-19.

There's also a disconnect in terms of priorities, with Americans, by 63-33%, saying it's more important to control the spread of the virus than to restart the economy, a goal Trump has stressed. As of Friday, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 3.5 million diagnosed cases and at least 138,300 deaths.

This poll comes as members of the president's own Republican party publically criticized his handling of the pandemic.

EMBED More News Videos

Maryland's Republican governor Larry Hogan spoke exclusively to "Good Morning America," saying "it's no secret" other Republicans privately share concerns.



Maryland's GOP Gov. Larry Hogan penned a Washington Post op-ed this week titled "Fighting Alone," which blasted Trump for his delayed response to COVID-19 and described his "hopeless" wait for testing strategies and supplies.

"There's no secret, I think, that there are other Republican elected officials, both governors and senators and congressmen who have some frustrations," Hogan told "Good Morning America" Friday in an exclusive interview.

"Not too many people are willing to stand up and speak out," Hogan continued. "They don't want to be tweeted about. They don't want to be primaried and they don't want to have any wrath of the president coming after them."

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was quick to point out that the Republican governor had previously spoken positively about the president, calling the op-ed "revisionist history."

Trump has attempted to steer the conversation away from coronavirus and toward the economy. On Thursday, the White House turned an official event into an elaborate photo opportunity, featuring pickup trucks and giant weights symbolizing government regulation. During the event, he labeled Democratic rival Joe Biden as the biggest threat to the nation.

"Our entire economy and very way of life are threatened by Biden's plans to transform our nation," he said.

Wednesday's ouster of campaign manager Brad Parscale was the campaign's clearest acknowledgment that Trump's reelection effort is in need of a course correction. Parscale, whose role had already been diminished, was replaced by Bill Stepien, an experienced GOP operative.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrepublicanscoronavirusu.s. & world2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
President Trump rolls back environmental regulations to speed up big projects
Ivanka Trump defends Goya post that watchdogs call unethical
Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers
Trump's upbringing created 'dangerous situation' for US, niece claims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody in tech guru's decapitation
COVID Updates: LIVE - NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing
Details on Phase 4 in NYC set to be revealed
Watch: Officers save newborn baby at Newark Penn Station | LIVE
AccuWeather: Showers today, intense heat on the way
Exclusive: Dozens of nurses slammed with parking tickets
Traveling nurses: "It was like a medical war zone"
Show More
NYPD questions man in Brooklyn killing of 1-year-old
Suspect in NYPD protest assault released without bail
Iconic 'Golden Girls' house for sale in Los Angeles
Happy Birthday, Disneyland! Park celebrates 65th birthday today
Video shows two women punched in Bronx
More TOP STORIES News