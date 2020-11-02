vote 2020

Vote 2020: Pro-Trump caravans snarl traffic, spur NY protest

NEW YORK -- Vehicles draped with banners supporting President Donald Trump snarled traffic around the New York metropolitan area two days before Election day and anti-Trump protesters clashed with police in Manhattan, leading to 11 arrests.

Videos posted online showed hundreds of vehicles at a standstill around noon Sunday in the northbound express lanes of the Garden State Parkway near Lakewood, New Jersey. Police said the caravan caused a 5-mile traffic backup.

A large caravan of Trump supporters was also seen on New York's Mario Cuomo Bridge on Sunday afternoon prior to a rally at the Palisades Center in the Rockland County community of West Nyack.

Anti-Trump demonstrators gathered at Madison Square Park in Manhattan to confront anticipated pro-Trump caravans that didn't end up traveling through the area. Video by the New York Post showed police shoving protesters, who hurled insults at officers.

Although there were reports on Twitter of journalists being among those arrested at the protest, police said none had official press credentials issued by the city.

