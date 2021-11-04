Outgoing Manhattan DA convenes special grand jury in Trump investigation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11192272" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bank of America tells customers Zelle is a separate company -- even though B of A and other banks own Zelle and add it to their menu of services.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has convened a new special grand jury to hear evidence in the investigation of former President Trump and his eponymous company, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.The new grand jury was convened as the time limit on the "original" special grand jury is about to expire.The new six-month special grand jury allows the case to continue beyond Vance's tenure if needed. He leaves office in early January, when District Attorney-elect Alvin Bragg takes office.The initial grand jury returned an indictment against the Trump Organization and its long-serving chief financial officer Allan Weisselberg, both of which have pleaded not guilty.----------