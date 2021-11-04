Outgoing Manhattan DA convenes special grand jury in Trump investigation

The new grand jury was convened as the time limit on the "original" special grand jury is about to expire.
The new six-month special grand jury allows the case to continue beyond Vance's tenure if needed. He leaves office in early January, when District Attorney-elect Alvin Bragg takes office.
The initial grand jury returned an indictment against the Trump Organization and its long-serving chief financial officer Allan Weisselberg, both of which have pleaded not guilty.
