Hundreds gather outside Trump Tower in Manhattan to support president's COVID-19 recovery

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Hundreds gathered outside for a big show of support for President Donald Trump who is in the hospital after contracting coronavirus.
A caravan of about 100 cars from Long Island stopped traffic on 5th Avenue for about 30 minutes.
The supporters from Suffolk County were seen waving flags and honking horns, chanting "four more years.
Their message is to stand behind President Trump and wish him a speedy recovery.
President Donald Trump went through a "very concerning" period Friday and faces a "critical" next two days in his fight against COVID-19 at a military hospital, his chief of staff said Saturday - in contrast to a rosier assessment moments earlier by Trump doctors, who took pains not to reveal the president had received supplemental oxygen at the White House before his hospital admission.
Trump remained at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday. He offered his own assessment of his status Saturday evening in a video from his hospital suite, saying he was beginning to feel better and hoped to "be back soon."
Hours earlier, chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters outside the hospital, "We're still not on a clear path yet to a full recovery." In an update Saturday night, Trump's chief doctor expressed cautious optimism but added that the president was "not yet out of the woods."
