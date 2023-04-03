Security stepped up at Trump Tower, Lower Manhattan courthouse

Janice Yu reports on the increase in security following Trump's indictment.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Security is stepped up in Manhattan since Former President Donald Trump's indictment last week.

The road closures are in place making access to Trump Tower difficult.

Security is expected to stay that way until the president has left the city.

According to the former president himself, he'll leave Mar a Lago at noon Monday.

He'll then come to Trump Tower, where he will stay the night, and then head to court on Tuesday.

RELATED | Trump indictment: Live updates and reaction

Needless to say, this is a large undertaking from a security standpoint, Trump Tower and the courthouse in Lower Manhattan are heavily secured, but he'll have a lot of security as he moves from La Guardia Airport to Trump Tower and then from there to the court.

The safety of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is also at the top of the list, as well as making sure any protests remain peaceful.

Last week, all 35,000 NYPD officers, regardless of rank, were required to show up in uniform.

The secret service and the FBI are also working with the NYPD.

Authorities say there are no credible threats at this time and no word of any large organized protests, but precautions are being taken to respond as necessary.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg already received a death threat saying, "Alvin I am going to kill you!" along with a white powder, which was mailed to his officer and later deemed harmless.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.