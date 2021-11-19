80-year-old man struck by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx dies from injuries

The victim, identified as Tung Vo, was walking southbound on Jerome Avenue in the Kingsbridge Heights section sometime after 6 a.m. when he was struck by a blue Chevy Tahoe traveling in the same direction.
The driver did not stop.
Police found Vo lying on the roadway with trauma to his head and right leg.
He was rushed in critical condition to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he later passed away.
The NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
UPDATE: The victim was initially reported to be in his 50s.
