The late rapper and actor Tupac Shakur is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week.

Hollywood Walk of Fame to add sidewalk star for Tupac Shakur

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- The late rapper and actor Tupac Shakur is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce says the ceremony for the walk's 2,758th star will be held Wednesday, June 7 at 10:30 a.m. at 6212 Hollywood Blvd.

Shakur sold some 75 million records after launching his rap career in the early 1990s. He also appeared as an actor in several notable films, including starring alongside Janet Jackson in 1993's "Poetic Justice."

Shakur was shot and killed in Las Vegas in September 1996.

He continues to remain an influential figure in the hip-hop world and a recent docuseries on his relationship with his mother "Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur" has been a popular release on FX and Hulu this year.

'Dear Mama' chronicles legacies of Tupac Shakur and his mom Afeni

The chamber, which administers the Walk of Fame, expects Shakur's star to be among the most-visited sites on the boulevard.

Filmmaker Allen Hughes, who made "Dear Mama," is expected to participate in the ceremony. Shakur's sister Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur will accept the award on behalf of the family.

The star ceremony will be streamed live here.