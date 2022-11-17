Turkey giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving in NYC

Here are some turkey giveaways across the five boroughs for anyone who needs a little help this holiday season.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As the holidays approach more Americans are in need of a little help putting food on the table.

Over 1.8 million New Yorkers face food insecurity, including half a million children, according to Feeding America.

This year several nonprofits and food banks are gearing up to give away turkeys and other Thanksgiving staples ahead of the holiday.

Check out these giveaways coming up in November:

New York City

Bronx

Gardiner Foundation Thanksgiving Giveaway

November 19, 9:00 a.m.

Saint James Park

Brooklyn

District 43 Giveaway

November 19, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

PS 221

*must pre-register

Manhattan

Catholic Charities of New York

November 21, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

34 West 134th Street

*must pre-register

Queens

Riverfund Thanksgiving for our families

November 19, 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

89-11 Lefferts Boulevard

Staten Island

Community Health Action

November 23, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

2134 Richmond Terrace