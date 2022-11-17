Turkey giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As the holidays approach more Americans are in need of a little help putting food on the table.
Over 1.8 million New Yorkers face food insecurity, including half a million children, according to Feeding America.
This year several nonprofits and food banks are gearing up to give away turkeys and other Thanksgiving staples ahead of the holiday.
Check out these giveaways coming up in November:
New York City
Bronx
Gardiner Foundation Thanksgiving Giveaway
November 19, 9:00 a.m.
Saint James Park
Brooklyn
November 19, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
PS 221
*must pre-register
Manhattan
Catholic Charities of New York
November 21, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
34 West 134th Street
*must pre-register
Queens
Riverfund Thanksgiving for our families
November 19, 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
89-11 Lefferts Boulevard
Staten Island
November 23, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
2134 Richmond Terrace