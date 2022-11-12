Broadway's 'Playbill' says it is leaving Twitter indefinitely

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Broadway's Playbill says it is leaving the social media platform indefinitely.

In a statement, leaders of the magazine cited Twitter's recent surge of, 'hate, negativity, and misinformation.'

Playbill is urging theatergoers to continue following them on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

On Thursday, Elon Musk told Twitter staff that they need to return to the office full-time, or "resignation accepted," he can be heard saying in audio obtained exclusively by ABC News.

"Let me be crystal clear, if people do not return to the office when they are able to return to the office -- they cannot remain at the company," Musk is heard in the audio telling an employee who asked about his new plans for a 40-hour workweek at the company during an all-hands company meeting. "End of story."

Audio excerpts from the meeting were obtained first by ABC News via a lawyer representing former Twitter employees in a lawsuit against the company. ABC News has verified the authenticity of the audio.

"Even if people returned to the office," a Twitter employee can be heard replying to Musk, "the offices are separate offices -- we won't be in person anyways."

