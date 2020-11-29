Murder investigation after 1 man killed, another shot in Long Island park

FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- A murder investigation is underway after two men were discovered shot in a park on Long Island Saturday. One of them later died at the hospital.Police said someone called 911 just after 4:30 p.m.to report gunfire at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park on Stevens Street in Freeport.When officers arrived they found a 21-year old man and a 19-year-old man, who were the victims of gunshot wounds.Both were taken to the hospital where the 21-year-old died.The 19-year-old is still receiving care.Homicide detectives have not released the name of either man.The circumstances of the shooting are unclear.Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.----------