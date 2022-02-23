Birthday 2 remember: 2 babies born at 2:22 p.m. on 'Twosday'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11590368" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tuesday is 2-2-22, dubbed "Twosday," and 22 couples are marking the once-in-a-lifetime date by saying "I do" on Long Island. Darla Miles has the story.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was quite a "Twosday" at two local hospitals in the Tri-State area, which saw a pair of families give birth to a baby at exactly 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22!That's a lot of twos!In New Jersey, a mother gave birth to a baby boy, Starlin Lugo Carrera, at Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy at 2:22 p.m.She says she's thrilled to have her beautiful, healthy boy born on such a significant day and time.Over on Long Island, Logan Jowill Coreas Vazquez was also born at 2:22 p.m. at Catholic Health's Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre.He's the first baby for Valley Stream couple, Wendy Campos-Vasquez and Mercedes Manual Coreas.And just to cap off the 'Two-rrific' day -- a pair of twins were also born on Tuesday at two other Catholic Health hospitals: Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip and St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson.----------