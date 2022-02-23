Birthday 2 remember: 2 babies born at 2:22 p.m. on 'Twosday'

That's a lot of twos!
In New Jersey, a mother gave birth to a baby boy, Starlin Lugo Carrera, at Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy at 2:22 p.m.
RELATED | 22 couples get married on once-in-a-lifetime date on Long Island
She says she's thrilled to have her beautiful, healthy boy born on such a significant day and time.
Over on Long Island, Logan Jowill Coreas Vazquez was also born at 2:22 p.m. at Catholic Health's Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre.
He's the first baby for Valley Stream couple, Wendy Campos-Vasquez and Mercedes Manual Coreas.
And just to cap off the 'Two-rrific' day -- a pair of twins were also born on Tuesday at two other Catholic Health hospitals: Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip and St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip