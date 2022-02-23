Family & Parenting

Birthday 2 remember: 2 babies born at 2:22 p.m. on 'Twosday'

By Eyewitness News
Birthday 2 remember: Pair of families welcome baby at 2:22 p.m. on 'TWOsday'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was quite a "Twosday" at two local hospitals in the Tri-State area, which saw a pair of families give birth to a baby at exactly 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22!

That's a lot of twos!

In New Jersey, a mother gave birth to a baby boy, Starlin Lugo Carrera, at Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy at 2:22 p.m.

RELATED | 22 couples get married on once-in-a-lifetime date on Long Island
Tuesday is 2-2-22, dubbed "Twosday," and 22 couples are marking the once-in-a-lifetime date by saying "I do" on Long Island. Darla Miles has the story.



She says she's thrilled to have her beautiful, healthy boy born on such a significant day and time.

Over on Long Island, Logan Jowill Coreas Vazquez was also born at 2:22 p.m. at Catholic Health's Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre.

He's the first baby for Valley Stream couple, Wendy Campos-Vasquez and Mercedes Manual Coreas.

And just to cap off the 'Two-rrific' day -- a pair of twins were also born on Tuesday at two other Catholic Health hospitals: Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip and St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson.


