Tyler Flach, 21, has been found guilty of killing 16-year-old Khaseen Morris during a brawl outside of a strip mall on Long Island back in 2019. Chantee Lans has the story.

Man gets 25 years to life for stabbing teen outside Long Island strip mall

OCEANSIDE, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island man was sentenced to 25 years to life behind bars in the killing of a teenager during a fight outside of a strip mall back in 2019.

Tyler Flach, 21, received the maximum sentence. He had been found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree gang assault, misdemeanor assault, and weapons possession in the killing of 16-year-old Khaseen Morris during a trial last year.

(Video in media player is from previous report)

"Everybody was able to see it. You went there intentionally to do more than cause harm. You went there intentionally to murder my brother. You targeted my brother and you murder him. Now, you got what you deserve," Keyanna Morris said outside the courtroom during the trial.

Back on September 16, 2019, Morris had been walking with friends after school near the strip mall in Oceanside when prosecutors say Flach and a group of people attacked them.

As the two groups fought, Flach stabbed Morris in the heart and the victim's heart stopped beating.

"I believe that we had lots of convincing, persuasive evidence to show that this was bunches of bunches with a knife in hand and very sadly one had pierced the chest. Lots of witnesses testified, the prosecution had dozens of witnesses, and so the jury did not see it that way," Flach's attorney Ed Sapone said.

Morris died at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital later that night.

Six of Flach's co-defendants pleaded guilty to various charges while one more is awaiting trial.

