Candlelight vigil held in memory of Tyre Nichols in Queens

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- After a weekend of marches in New York City, a candlelight vigil was held in Queens in the memory of Tyre Nichols.

The vigil, led by Borough President Donovan Richards Jr., was held on the steps of Queens Borough Hall in Kew Gardens.

Donovan says he wants to honor Nichols and demand accountability for the officers and the system that stole his life.

"He didn't deserve that 66 minutes of hell," he said.

The vigil comes on the same day Memphis Police announced that two more officers involved in the arrest, beating and death of Tyre Nichols were disciplined.

Five Memphis officers already had been fired and charged in the Jan. 7 arrest of Nichols, who was Black.

Police said Monday that officer Preston Hemphill was relieved of duty shortly after Nichols' Jan. 7 arrest.

The department said later that another officer had been relieved of duty.

In total, seven officers have been disciplined for the arrest of Nichols, who died Jan. 10. Also Monday, two Memphis Fire Department emergency medical workers and a lieutenant were fired in connection with the case.

The shocking and disturbing video depicting the arrest and death of Nichols was released by the City of Memphis on Friday, sparking protests across the nation, including in New York City over the weekend.

Protests were mostly peaceful, but emotions ran high. NewsCopter 7 was over a demonstration in Times Square Friday night, where a protestor jumped on top of a police cruiser and smashed the windshield.

Nichols' funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday at a Memphis church, with Rev. Al Sharpton set to give the eulogy.

