Uber responds after a reporter's $52 price tag even left the CEO stunned

The $52 cost for an Uber ride in NYC shocked one journalist and the CEO of the company. Darla Miles has the story.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- $52 for a 2.9-mile Uber ride in New York City? The math just isn't adding up.

For Steven Levy, the editor-at-large at Wired, the calculation didn't make sense.

"They gave $80 of vouchers for both ways, which normally would've been plenty leftover," said Levy to Eyewitness News. "But I went over, I paid out of pocket."

Ironically, Levy, who is an acclaimed technology journalist and author, was headed to interview Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Of course, he said something.

"That was one of the first questions I asked him, 'Do you know how much it cost me to go to 2.9 miles to where we are now in an Uber?,'" recalled Levy. "And he said $20, and I said, 'no it was like $52,' and he said, 'oh my God wow.'"

When asked by Eyewitness News for a statement, Uber shared the following: "Riders' fares are a direct result of the city's regulations."

And then there's what's called the millennial lifestyle subsidy, which is when start-ups initially operate at a loss to attract customers.

"The fact is that they're not subsidizing rides anymore," said Levy. "And the way that company operates is expensive."

Uber has had more than $31 billion since it launched in 2009.

On Tuesday, the company reported its first profit ever.

"I took an Uber from LaGuardia to Scarsdale," said Uber rider Sam Pomerantz. "It was I think $140, which is ridiculous."

