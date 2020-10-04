Uber driver speaks out after company refuses to pay for trip from NY to Florida

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6419817" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are trying to track down an Uber driver who is accused of attacking a woman with a baseball bat in New Jersey.

RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) -- An Uber driver is speaking out, blasting the company for initially refusing to pay for an 18-hour trip they authorized.Eli Talvy says he accepted a trip from the Bronx to Vero Beach, Florida one week ago, after getting clearance from Uber to accept the 18-hour ride.The couple he picked up in Riverdale was afraid of contracting COVID on a plane.https://abc7ny.com/uber-masks-passengers-selfies-safety-carshare/6398739/However, 12 hours into the trip, Uber called Talvy saying he had exceeded the 10-hour driving limit. They then turned off his application and paid him two hours for the trip.Talvy says Uber eventually paid him back for the $2,500 in losses from the trip.----------