Uber driver speaks out after company refuses to pay for trip from NY to Florida

Eli Talvy says he accepted a trip from the Bronx to Vero Beach, Florida one week ago, after getting clearance from Uber to accept the 18-hour ride.
The couple he picked up in Riverdale was afraid of contracting COVID on a plane.
However, 12 hours into the trip, Uber called Talvy saying he had exceeded the 10-hour driving limit. They then turned off his application and paid him two hours for the trip.
Talvy says Uber eventually paid him back for the $2,500 in losses from the trip.
