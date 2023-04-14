Firefighters battle multi-alarm fire at apartment building in Union City, NJ

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed thick, black smoke billowing up from the structure. John Del Giorno reports from over the scene.

UNION CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm fire at an apartment building in Union City.

The blaze broke out sometime before 5 a.m. Friday in a 3-story apartment building on 19th Street near Kerrigan Avenue.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed thick, black smoke billowing up from the structure.

The blaze went to four alarms as crews worked to gain the upper hand.

All three floors appeared to have heavy damage.

Numerous residents were left homeless. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Several streets in the area, including Kennedy Boulevard, were closed for firefighting activity.

There was no immediate word what sparked the fire.

