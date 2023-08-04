Twitch streamer's giveaway sparks mayhem in Union Square

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Thousands of people have overrun Union Square Park and surrounding lanes of traffic Friday as a popular Twitch streamer held a video game giveaway.
Kai Cenat announced the giveaway on his Instagram.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
