Twitch streamer's giveaway sparks mayhem in Union Square

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Thousands of people have overrun Union Square Park and surrounding lanes of traffic Friday as a popular Twitch streamer held a video game giveaway.

Kai Cenat announced the giveaway on his Instagram.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

