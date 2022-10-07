Straphangers flee subway after passenger uses pepper spray in fight at Union Square: Police

It happened Friday morning on a subway car at the Union Square station.

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Train service has resumed after pepper spray was used during a fight on a subway car at the Union Square station.

The incident was reported Friday morning around 10 a.m.

Police say one passenger pepper-sprayed the other, which resulted in people trying to flee the train and the station.

At one point, service was suspended through the station but has since resumed.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

MTA Spokesman Michael Cortez released the following statement:

"Following a short suspension of service on lines serving Union Square due to FDNY and NYPD response at that station, regular service has resumed. The cause of the incident leading to that response appears isolated."

Few other details were released.

