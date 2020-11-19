Woman pushed onto subway tracks in Union Square by emotionally disturbed person, officials say

By Eyewitness News

(Citizen App)

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was allegedly pushed onto the tracks in Union Square station in Manhattan.

It happened before 9 a.m. Thursday, just as an oncoming train was arriving.

Amazingly, the woman in her 40's managed to rollover and the train made minimal contact with her.

She was conscious, alert, and was taken to Bellevue Hospital. She suffered minor injuries.

Citizen App captured video of FDNY on the scene and on the subway tracks.

One person was taken into custody at the scene when witnesses pointed him out to police.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

Just the day before, a man pushed an off-duty UPS worker onto subway tracks.

Officials say the incident happened on the southbound D line, at the Bryant Park Station just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

They say the suspect asked the victim for money before pushing him onto the tracks.

In this most recent incident, there are delays and major impacts to 4, 5, 6 train service. Northbound 4 trains are running on the local track from Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall to Grand Central-42 St.
Northbound 5 trains are running on the 2 line from Nevins St to 149 St-Grand Concourse.

