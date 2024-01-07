Intoxicated teenager causes disturbance on United Airlines flight: officials

CHICAGO -- An intoxicated teenager, who was on board a United Airlines flight, was taken into police custody on Saturday, officials said.

The 17-year-old was causing a disturbance on the flight from San Antonio, authorities said. The flight arrived as scheduled.

Police removed the teenager from the airport and took them to Resurrection Hospital.

Further information was not immediately available.

This story initially said the teen was on a flight from Newark to Denver that was diverted to O'Hare, based on information from Chicago police. That flight was diverted to O'Hare to address a mechanical issue, United clarified.

