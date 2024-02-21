United flight from Newark to Los Angeles diverted to Chicago after security issue

CHICAGO (WABC) -- A United Airlines flight landed flying from Newark, New Jersey, to Los Angeles landed at O'Hare Airport in Chicago after a security issue, the FAA said.

The FAA said United Airlines Flight 1533 landed safely at O'Hare Airport at about 7:40 a.m. after the crew reported a security issue.

The Boeing 787 left from Newark Liberty International Airport and was headed to Los Angeles International Airport.

Sister station WLS was told by law enforcement and airline sources that a passenger on United #1533 physically tangled with crew members and others on the flight.

It happened while the jetliner was airborne and classified as a "Level Two" threat-which is how the FAA refers to a passenger who physically engages others on the aircraft. The situation escalated when the word "bomb" was used, according to sources with knowledge of what happened.

Authorities diverted to O'Hare where there was a Plan One emergency landing with police, fire trucks and ambulances in place.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated with more information.

