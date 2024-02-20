Single-engine plane lands on Southern State Parkway in East Farmingdale

BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- A single-engine plane landed on the eastbound lanes of the Southern State Parkway on Tuesday morning.

The plane landed at Exit 33 / Route 109 in East Farmingdale.

The flight took off from Republic Airport just before 10 a.m. and had been flying low over Suffolk County until landing on the highway.

No injuries have been reported.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

