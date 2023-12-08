Protesters rally outside United Nations to call for cease-fire in Israel-Hamas war

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- There were protests outside the United Nations on Friday as demonstrators called for a cease-fire in Gaza as officials warned of a "humanitarian catastrophe."

Islamic nations are calling for a vote to demand a humanitarian truce, but the United States can block that effort.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Friday that he invoked Article 99 of the U.N. Charter for the first time since 1971 because "there is a high risk of the total collapse of the humanitarian support system in Gaza." That article allows a U.N. chief to raise threats he sees to international peace and security.

Guterres warned that the Gaza Strip is at "a breaking point" and desperate people are at serious risk of starvation. He said the U.N. anticipates this would result in "a complete breakdown of public order and increased pressure for mass displacement into Egypt."

The council was scheduled to hold a meeting later Friday to vote on a resolution by the United Arab Emirates demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire. The United Arab Emirates is the Arab representative on the 15-member body.

The United States, Israel's closest ally, has not supported a cease-fire.

Protesters outside the UN on Friday morning told Eyewitness News they feel the U.S. should threaten to stop aid to the Israeli government if they don't stop bombing Gaza.

"The United States' policy toward Israel and Palestine is creating more danger for Jews both here in the United States and also in the Middle East," protester Michael Hoexter said.

The vote will take place after a ministerial delegation from the Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation, led by Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, meets U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.

The U.N. secretary-general told the Security Council that Hamas' brutality against Israelis on Oct. 7 "can never justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people." He stressed that "while indiscriminate rocket fire by Hamas into Israel, and the use of civilians as human shields, are in contravention of the laws of war, such conduct does not absolve Israel of its own violations."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

ALSO READ | 2 nurses, medical student stabbed amid visitor dispute at Newark hospital

Anthony Johnson has the latest details.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.