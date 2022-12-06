UVA approves posthumous degrees for 3 football players killed during mass shooting

The three football players were killed by a fellow student aboard a bus returning from a field trip. Now, the university honors their memory and academic accomplishments.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia -- The University of Virginia awards posthumous degrees to three football players who were murdered during a mass shooting back in November.

Associate Dean for Undergraduate Academic Programs Rachel Most, who served as dean for all three students in the College of Arts and Sciences, requested their degrees, according to the university.

Wide receiver Devin Chandler majored in American studies, wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. majored in African American and African studies, and linebacker D'Sean Perry double majored in studio art and African American and African studies.

The student-athletes were shot and killed on a charter bus while returning home from a class trip to Washington, D.C., on Nov. 13.

Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan are two other students injured during the shooting and have since been released from the hospital.

The suspect, identified as student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into custody on Nov. 14 following an overnight manhunt, authorities said.

Jones was a running back for the university's football team in 2018, though he never played in a game. The motive for the mass shooting is unclear.

