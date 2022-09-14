Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office asking public for help with 3 unsolved, unrelated homicides

MONMOUTH COUNTY (WABC) -- The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is asking the public for help in three recent, unrelated homicides to bring justice to the victims' families.

Investigations continue into three separate fatal shootings that claimed the lives of three men over the summer in Monmouth County.

Authorities are now making an urgent plea to anyone with information to come forward and help investigators make arrests.

"One of them had just spent time with his friends. Another had just had dinner with his mom. A third had just stopped by his parent's house to say hello and was on his way over to see his girlfriend," Monmouth County Acting Prosecutor Lori Linskey said. "Each of these men had people who loved them dearly and every reason to expect many more years of happiness and prosperity - and each had it all torn away from them in sudden, violent fashion."

On May 14 Neptune Township police found 39-year-old Marques Mills in his car with multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of Hillview Drive and Edgemere Road. He was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center but succumbed to his injuries the following day.

A few months later Neptune Township police received a call about a shooting early in the morning on July 4th. Responding officers found 26-year-old Ayres Gray Jr. in a parked car on South Concourse with multiple gunshot wounds. Gray was pronounced dead at the hospital just one hour later.

Then 33-year-old Kyshon Washington-Walker was also found with multiple gunshot wounds by Asbury Park police officers on July 28. EMS arrived at Sewall Avenue and transported him to the hospital, but he died just a short while later.

Family of all three victims spoke with authorities about the devastation they've felt since the loss of their loved ones.

Gray's mother said he loved his family and friends deeply and had a smile that could light up any room he walked into. Grey had just started a new job as a State-Certified Fire Inspector.

Mills was a certified personal trainer and started a fitness clothing line, according to his mother. She said she was proud of how her son had transformed his life through his dedication to physical fitness and bringing that joy to others.

"These families, each of which will never quite be the same, deserve justice for the loss of their loved ones. It is an absolute certainty that there are individuals currently out there in possession of information that would crack each of these cases wide open," Linskey said. "To them, we would say this: please think about these grieving mothers and do the right thing. Contact our Detectives, tell them what you know, and help these families."

Anyone with information is encouraged by investigators to contact the police.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous, but has information about this or any crime can submit a tip to the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tipline at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android), by calling 800-671-4400, or by going to the Monmouth County Crimestoppers website.