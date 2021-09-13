Up Close: One-on-one with NY Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, ridding NYC of basement apartments

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, until this last week he was a New York State Senator from Harlem, where he was born.Now Brian Benjamin, a son of immigrants, has been sworn in as lieutenant governor of New York.The downstate progressive is expected to serve as a multi-pronged, balancing force for the new western and moderate governor, Kathy Hochul.Bill Ritter leads a candid interview with Mr. Benjamin.Also last week, President Joe Biden toured the community of East Elmhurst, Queens which was hit hard by the flooding rains from hurricane Ida.The same neighborhood was also hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.Bill talks to Congresswoman Grace Weng who represents that part of Queens about how to stop the renting of illegal basement apartments.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.