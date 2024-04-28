Up Close: Going one-on-one, Mayor Adams addresses unrest at NYC college campuses

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A divided New York - that's what the growing number of protests have created.

In this edition of Up Close, we go one-on-one with Mayor Eric Adams, who talks about the demonstrations that started at Columbia University and spread across the city.

The NYPD was called into action by the colleges themselves.

The division in the city has grown larger for so many reasons, from antisemitism, the linkage with terrorist groups, to the role of the police.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized Columbia for calling the NYPD and the arrests that followed.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson traveled to the campus from Washington, saying he's ready to call out the National Guard.

Mayor Adams joined the show to address all those issues.

Meanwhile, another issue plaguing New York has been the squatter problem.

State lawmakers passed, and Governor Kathy Hochul signed a measure, changing the law for the better, thanks to Eyewitness News reporting.

But landlords still face some challenges in getting their homes back.

Investigative reporter Dan Krauth has more.

