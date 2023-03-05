Up Close: US Senator Cory Booker discusses police reform in wake of Tyre Nichols' murder

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Up Close, we look back at the two months since Tyree Nichols was beaten to death by cops in Memphis.

Police officers were charged with murder and it has once again sparked new calls for police reforms, nationally.

Are we any closer to it? We talk to U.S. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, who has been pushing for police reforms.

We also discuss the opposition to New York Governor Kathy Hochul's plan to raise payroll taxes paid by employees to help fund the MTA>.

Among those who don't like the idea, Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

We talk to him about that, about the George Santos controversy, and whether it's going to hurt other Republicans.

