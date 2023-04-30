Up Close: Republicans have pushed their debt ceiling bill through the house but Senate Democrats say it's dead on arrival.

Up Close: Democrats on the debt ceiling bill and its fate in the Senate

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this week's episode of Up Close, we discuss the debt ceiling.

Republicans have pushed their debt ceiling bill through the house but Senate Democrats say it's dead on arrival.

President Biden says even if the bill made it through the Senate, he would veto.

The President also says he will not negotiate under the threat of a government shut down.

What happens now?

We talk to Democratic Congressman Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey who is a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Conference in the House.

Also with us, former New York Governor David Patterson.

Paterson's talks about Harry Belafonte, a man Paterson's politically powerful family knew well in Harlem.

We will discuss with him the battle over the budget in Albany and bringing gambling to New York.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.