Up Close for 9/24/23: Government shutdown threat, Menendez indictment, and Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Up Close, the budget showdown in Washington and the threat of a government shutdown in just a couple weeks.

The conservative and very small member Freedom Caucus is pushing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for major budget cuts. If not, they will vote for a shutdown.

Doing verbal battle with his fellow Republicans who want to shut down is New York Congressman Mike Lawler.

Also, Senator Bob Menendez and his wife have been indicted on bribery charges. We talk to our political team about the impact.

And, the Biden administration has cleared the way for immigrants to work immediately if they're from Venezuela or Afghanistan.

How much will this ease the crisis in New York City and what about all the other migrants?

We'll talk to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

