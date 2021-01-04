Up Close: How will COVID play out in 2021? Plus, a look at Trump's final days in office

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Upclose, ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton provides a New Year's forecast of what we might see in the year ahead.Everyone would like to forget 2020 and the coronavirus that killed and sickened so many.Dr. Ashton says worst may not be over despite the vaccines that are now slowly rolling out across the country.Plus, we hear criticism about President Donald Trump from a fellow Republican.Retiring Long Island Congressman Peter King recently attacked the President for his complaints regarding the stimulus package that passed Congress after months of negotiations.In addition, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf will discuss President Donald Trump's final days in office, the COVID-19 Stimulus Bill, and President-Elect Joe Biden's recent critiques on Trump's performance.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.