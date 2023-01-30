Fire burns through roof of Upper East Side building

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- FDNY members are battling a fire that broke out at a building on the Upper East Side on Monday.
The fire started in a store located at 404 East 63rd Street.
Flames shot through a vent and through the roof.
No injuries have been reported.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
