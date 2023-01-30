  • Watch Now
Fire burns through roof of Upper East Side building

Monday, January 30, 2023 9:36PM
FDNY members are battling a fire that broke out at a building on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Monday.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- FDNY members are battling a fire that broke out at a building on the Upper East Side on Monday.

The fire started in a store located at 404 East 63rd Street.

Flames shot through a vent and through the roof.

No injuries have been reported.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

