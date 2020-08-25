Three injured when car crashes into outdoor dining area on Upper East Side

It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday on 92nd Street near 2nd Avenue.
FDNY responded to the scene, where two of the injured were treated. One of the victims was taken to the hospital.
There is no word on their conditions.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
In Brooklyn, jarring surveillance video shows an out-of-control vehicle plowing into an outdoor dining area on July 21.
Security footage shows a pickup truck crashing into L'Wren's curbside dining area around dusk.
