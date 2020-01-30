Fire burns through Manhattan restaurant, smoke fills apartments

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire tore through an Italian restaurant on the Upper East Side of Manhattan Thursday.The flames broke out just after 6:30 a.m. inside Nica Trattoria on East 84th Street at First Avenue.The building also houses a laundromat and apartments.Smoke was reported throughout the four-story building.No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------