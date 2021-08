Police release video of suspect in Upper East Side deadly auto shop shooting

EMBED >More News Videos Two men were shot and one was killed outside an Upper East Side auto body shop Monday morning.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have released video of the man they're looking for in a murder at a Manhattan auto body shop on Monday.Officials say the person seen on surveillance footage walked into NYC Auto Inc. on East 95th Street around 9:30 a.m. and shot two workers, killing one of them.Police say the suspect walked into the car shop and after some sort of verbal altercation with a 33-year-old employee, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him in the head and shoulder.He then reportedly shot a 43-year-old employee in the back.Both men were rushed to the hospital where the 33-year-old Mario Gonzalez, said to be the shop's receptionist, was pronounced dead.43-year-old William Fuentes was said to be stable.The gunman fled the scene in a blue Chevy SUV and was last seen heading toward the FDR Drive.Police say the shooting appeared to be targeted and was the result of a dispute with the auto body shop. Detectives declined to elaborate further.