Police release video of suspect in Upper East Side deadly auto shop shooting

Officials say the person seen on surveillance footage walked into NYC Auto Inc. on East 95th Street around 9:30 a.m. and shot two workers, killing one of them.
Police say the suspect walked into the car shop and after some sort of verbal altercation with a 33-year-old employee, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him in the head and shoulder.
He then reportedly shot a 43-year-old employee in the back.
Both men were rushed to the hospital where the 33-year-old Mario Gonzalez, said to be the shop's receptionist, was pronounced dead.
43-year-old William Fuentes was said to be stable.
The gunman fled the scene in a blue Chevy SUV and was last seen heading toward the FDR Drive.
Police say the shooting appeared to be targeted and was the result of a dispute with the auto body shop. Detectives declined to elaborate further.
