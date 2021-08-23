2 men shot outside Upper East Side auto body shop

It happened on East 95th Street at around 9:30 a.m.
The men were rushed to New York Presbyterian-Cornell Hospital. One victim is in critical condition, the other is stable.
The men appear to work at the NYC Auto Inc.
The gunman fled the scene and is being sought by police.
ALSO READ | Dog finds help after fellow runaway canine ends up stuck in swamp
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube