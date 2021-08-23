2 men shot outside Upper East Side auto body shop

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10964808" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A pair of runaway dogs in Connecticut ran right into trouble when one of them got stuck in a swamp - but the other pup managed to find help.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two men were shot outside an Upper East Side auto body shop Monday morning.It happened on East 95th Street at around 9:30 a.m.The men were rushed to New York Presbyterian-Cornell Hospital. One victim is in critical condition, the other is stable.The men appear to work at the NYC Auto Inc.The gunman fled the scene and is being sought by police.----------