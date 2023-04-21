Kenneth Hoyt, 58, has been accused of stalking a woman on social media and exposing himself to her during an encounter on the Upper East Side.

Level 3 sex offender accused of stalking, exposing himself to woman on the Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, New York (WABC) -- A creepy encounter in the Manhattan has police searching for a repeat sex offender.

Authorities say Kenneth Hoyt, 58, has been stalking a woman on social media and at one point exposed himself to her during an encounter on the Upper East Side.

According to reports, the suspect has made numerous amounts of unwanted social media contact with the victim, detailing her movements throughout the day.

On January 10, they say the individual approached the victim from behind and opened up his jacket, fully exposing himself to her in front of a building on the Upper East Side section of Manhattan.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Hoyt is a Level 3 sex offender, and garnered the highest-level designation after he reportedly victimized a 13-year-old girl in 1987.

He has 11 prior arrests, including public lewdness and prostitution.

His most recent arrest was in 2020 for public lewdness.

Police are still searching for him.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website , and on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.