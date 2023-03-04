Man stabbed on '4' train subway platform at Upper East Side station

Officials say the victim was standing on the southbound '4' train platform at the 59th Street station when the stabbing happened.

UPPER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- A man was stabbed on a Lenox Hill subway platform early Saturday morning.

Officials say the victim was standing on the southbound '4' train platform at the 59th Street station at around 12:30 a.m.

The victim told the NYPD the suspect fled the scene after he stabbed the victim. Now, police say the victim is not cooperating either.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

